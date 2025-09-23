Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan elect to bowl first in crucial clash with Sri Lanka

ABU DHABI: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka in their crucial Pak vs SL clash of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha announced that his side would go into the high-stakes Asia Cup match without any changes, sticking with the same combination as their previous outing.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka revealed that his team had made two changes for the Pak vs SL match. Mahesh Theekshana and Chamika Karunaratne have been drafted into the playing XI, replacing Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage. Asalanka added that had Sri Lanka won the toss, they too would have opted to field first.

Pak vs SL Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Nuwan Thushara.

