18.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Michael Vaughan reacts to Mushfiqur Rahim getting out for obstructing field

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan on Wednesday reacted to Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim getting dismissed for obstructing the field in the second Test against New Zealand at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh and 11th player overall in the format to get out in that fashion. The right-handed batter pushed the ball back away with his gloves after defending it despite it being away from the stumps.

The umpires discussed the matter and referred it to the third umpire for ‘obstructing the field’. The third umpire was satisfied that Mushfiqur Rahim stopped the ball deliberately with his hand and was given out.

Michael Vaughan, who has been dismissed out in the past, responded to the dismissal in a cheeky manner. He welcomed the Bangladesh cricketer to the “Handled Ball Club”.

He jokingly said only “proper players” are its members.

On the other hand, Bangladesh are on top in the second Test as New Zealand were reeling on 55-5 in reply to the hosts’ first innings total of 172 all out.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 35 whereas Shahadat Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck 31 and 20 respectively.

Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips bagged three wickets each and Ajaz Patel took twio wickets to dismiss the hosts in the third session of the opening day.

However, Mehidy Hasan (3-17) and Taijul Islam (2-29) shared five wickets between them to help Bangladesh claw their way back into contention.

Related – England captain Jos Buttler speaks up on Matthew Wade field obstruction

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.