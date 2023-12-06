Michael Vaughan reacts to Mushfiqur Rahim getting out for obstructing field

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan on Wednesday reacted to Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim getting dismissed for obstructing the field in the second Test against New Zealand at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh and 11th player overall in the format to get out in that fashion. The right-handed batter pushed the ball back away with his gloves after defending it despite it being away from the stumps.

The umpires discussed the matter and referred it to the third umpire for ‘obstructing the field’. The third umpire was satisfied that Mushfiqur Rahim stopped the ball deliberately with his hand and was given out.

Michael Vaughan, who has been dismissed out in the past, responded to the dismissal in a cheeky manner. He welcomed the Bangladesh cricketer to the “Handled Ball Club”.

He jokingly said only “proper players” are its members.

Welcome to the very exclusive Handled ball club @mushfiqur15 .. only proper players are members .. 😜 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 6, 2023

On the other hand, Bangladesh are on top in the second Test as New Zealand were reeling on 55-5 in reply to the hosts’ first innings total of 172 all out.

A tough outing for batters as 15 wickets fell on the opening day in Mirpur!#WTC25 | #BANvNZ 📝: https://t.co/2WNL16zdGf pic.twitter.com/1gcEz5o4UH — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2023

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 35 whereas Shahadat Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck 31 and 20 respectively.

Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips bagged three wickets each and Ajaz Patel took twio wickets to dismiss the hosts in the third session of the opening day.

However, Mehidy Hasan (3-17) and Taijul Islam (2-29) shared five wickets between them to help Bangladesh claw their way back into contention.

