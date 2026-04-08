Sindh Agriculture University launches tissue culture banana project

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has inaugurated a tissue culture-based banana cultivation project at its Latif experimental farm, aiming to increase yields and promote modern farming techniques.

The project, formally launched by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal on Tuesday, focuses on the “Dhaka variety” of banana and integrates intercropping with chili to maximize land use and enhance farmers’ income. Dr Siyal personally planted saplings across an 18-acre area as part of the initiative.

University officials attending the event included Chairman of the High Power Farms Committee Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro and Director of Farms Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund, who also took part in the plantation activity.

Addressing a brief ceremony on the occasion, Dr. Siyal stated that tissue culture banana cultivation in Sindh had the potential to increase yield by 30 to 40 percent per acre, while significantly reducing the risk of diseases.

He emphasized that producing bananas in line with international quality standards could substantially boost exports from Sindh to global markets.

“Making agriculture more profitable requires raising farmers’ awareness about modern technologies, involving them in innovative experiments, promoting improved varieties, and ensuring better access to markets,” he said.

He also highlighted that intercropping allows farmers to derive dual benefits from the same land.

Chairman high power farms committee Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, while briefing the Vice Chancellor, highlighted that utilizing university farms for research and practical demonstrations provides valuable learning opportunities for both students and farmers.

Director farms Dr. Muhammad Mithal Lund said that the ongoing experiment at Latif farm represents a significant step toward the promotion of modern agricultural practices.