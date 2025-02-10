Bandits attack railway station, rob cash in Khairpur district

KHAIRPUR: A gang of bandits attacked Gambat railway station, taken the station staff as hostage and rob cash from them, local police said.

The outlaws stormed Gambat railway station in Khairpur district of Sindh and took the station staff as hostage and forced them to surrender cash and other valuables.

The dacoits opened fire on resistance and injured a point man of the railway station.

Police, after being reported of the incident, rushed to the crime scene.

The injured has been shifted to the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital for medical attendance, a police official said.

The gangs of bandits operating in the katcha area of Sindh’s nothern districts, involved in rampant killings, kidnapping for ransom and other heinour crimes in the region.

Police and Rangers in a joint operation in katcha area of Ghotki yesterday arrested a facilitator of Chandi Shari, Morio Shar gangs of bandits.

Accused Fahim was working for facilitation of the bandit gangs in crimes, a Rangers spokesman said.

“Four SMGs with magazine and 500 rounds of sub-machine guns were recovered from the arrested man,” according to spokesman.

Five mobile phones and a tractor snatched from the Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) staff was also recovered.

Earlier, in a raid in Shikarpur katcha area a gangster was killed, and three others were injured.

Three hostages were recovered during the operation. The hostages freed in the operation identified as Shakeel Bahalkani, Liaquat Bahalkani and Zameer Meerani.

The Katcha area has been notorious for its lawlessness, as bandits armed with sophisticated weapons posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies.

The area along the banks of Indus River remains a hotbed of criminals due to its difficult terrain posing formidable challenge to authorities despite numerous operations to combat criminal activities.