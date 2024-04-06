Bandits kidnap two more persons from village near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Two more persons kidnapped from a village in the vicinity of Shikarpur increasing the number of abductees to 13 in the district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident took place in Abdul Wahid Mahar village in the jurisdiction of Bachal Bhayo police station, when two cousins Amir and Ghulam Farid were kidnapped. The relatives have suspected that the two men have been abducted by the bandits.

Police said that the two victims were kidnapped while going to the village in the night. ” Police taking steps for safe recovery of the hostages”, officials said.

Kidnapping for ransom has been rampant in the area, as the number of hostages in Shikarpur district has surged to 13.

Earlier, a group of dacoits attacked a police picket in Khairpur district and deprived policemen of their valuables including weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles.

The bandits attacked a police picket near Pir Jo Goth in Sindh’s Khairpur district and took the cops hostage and tortured a cop over resistance.

The cops took away weapons, bullets, cash and motorcycles and fled from the scene safely.

After getting information about the attack, SHO Pir Jo Goth sent a contingent of police for the arrest of dacoits.

The law-and-order situation of Sindh especially of katcha area is worsening with every passing day as bandits continue to abduct people for ransom, while the police failed to maintain the law and order.