Bandits would surrender after arrest of tribal chiefs: SHC

SUKKUR: “Bandits would surrender if some tribal chiefs arrested from each district”, SHC Sukkur bench observed here while hearing a petition on law and order on Thursday, ARY News reported.

“How many dacoits have links with elected representatives,” Justice Salahuddin Panhwar while demanding report on the matter remarked.

“All bandits will surrender if tribal chiefs of a district or region sent to jail,” he observed.

“This is Sindh where tribal chieftains have their personal forces,” Justice Panhwar remarked. “Law and order would not return until and unless action will not be taken against the facilitators of dacoits,” he said.

” The court could summon the I.G. Sindh or representatives of the federation for solution of the law-and-order problem,” bench observed. “Chief Minister and the prime minister can be summoned in court for the peace in Sindh,” Justice Panhwar said.

Additional Advocate General suggested a joint operation of the law enforcement agencies against bandits.

“After kidnapping, torture and sexual assault videos being filmed and women being subjected to rape after abduction,” SSP Ghotki told the court.

The bench summoned IG Sindh, Home Secretary and federal secretary of interior in the next hearing of the case.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until March 02.

