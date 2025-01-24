Bangkok announces free public transport to reduce smog

BANGKOK: The government of Thailand has announced making public transport free for a week in the capital Bangkok to curb the smog and ease traffic congestion and delays.

Thai media reported that the smog has choked Bangkok for days causing severe problems for citizens.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra ordered public transport in Bangkok free for a week from January 25, 2025. The offer means that no one will have to pay for a ticket anymore.

Thai prime minister also directed to conduct of artificial rain and tightening measures to reduce smoke emissions and dust.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit told a media briefing that passengers can travel in buses and electric train lines without any ticket on the directives of the prime minister.

He said that the government will compensate the private as well as state-owned transport operators.

Thai government believes that free transport will play a key role in the smog reduction campaign.

Suriya Juangroongruangkit said “We expect that this should help reduce the use of personal cars by 20%-30%. We will evaluate again whether we need to extend this measure.”

Bangkok is a popular tourist hub of the world and the smog crisis has deepened there to such extent that authorities have closed many schools and urged work from home.

The opposition parties have strongly criticized Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for failing to control the smog.

The announcement comes as the city is preparing for the entry of thousands of more tourists on the eve of Lunar New Year holidays.