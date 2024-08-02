Free transportation launched for female students, teachers

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Education launched the Pink Bus Service for female students and teachers in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the pink buses will be available for female students and teachers at Islamabad’s bus stop from August 7.

The Ministry of Education said that the service is being launched on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz and will run on all major routes of the capital city.

“The purpose of this initiative is to empower girls’ education and women in Islamabad by connecting rural areas to urban centers and making travel easy and safe for them,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Education maintained the pink bus service will provide free, safe, and easy transportation for female students and teachers. Regular monitoring and evaluation will be ensured to make this operation successful.

Earlier, the secretary education said that the Ministry of Education took the step considering the lack of adequate transportation facilities, especially for women and girls.

The secretary said that the ministry identified 30 percent of total 385 buses that are currently not in use due to various reasons such as lack of budget, drivers, and timely maintenance.

He said that those buses will be repaired and made operational by June 15, and will start providing free of cost transportation services to female teachers and students.