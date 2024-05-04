‘Free transportation’ to be launched for female students, teachers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the district administration, has decided to launch a fleet of 20 buses for free of cost transportation of female students and teachers in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

These buses will be specifically allotted for female students and teachers and will be easily identifiable by their pink color. The buses will be plying in both rural and urban areas of Islamabad for transportation of the female teachers and students.

Secretary Education said that the Ministry of Education took the step considering the lack of adequate transportation facilities, especially for women and girls.

The Secretary said that the ministry has identified 30 percent of total 385 buses that are currently not in use due to various reasons such as lack of budget, drivers, and timely maintenance.

He said that those buses will be repaired and made operational by June 15, and will start providing free of cost transportation services to female teachers and students.