US imposes sanctions on Ex-Bangladeshi Army Chief for corruption

The United States on Monday announced a public designation against former General Aziz Ahmed, the ex-Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff, citing his involvement in significant corruption. This action also bars General Ahmed and his immediate family members from entering the United States.

“The U.S. Department of State announced today the public designation of former General Aziz Ahmed due to his involvement in significant corruption,” said State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller in a press statement. “His actions have contributed to undermining Bangladesh’s democratic institutions and eroded public trust in government processes.”

General Aziz Ahmed is accused of manipulating public procedures to aid his brother in evading accountability for criminal activities in Bangladesh. “Aziz Ahmed engaged in significant corruption by interfering in public processes while helping his brother evade accountability for criminal activity in Bangladesh. Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit,” noted Miller.

The U.S. government emphasizes that this designation underscores its commitment to supporting democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bangladesh. “This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law in Bangladesh. The United States supports anticorruption efforts in Bangladesh through assistance to make government services more transparent and affordable, improve the business and regulatory environment, and build capacity in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and other financial crimes,” Miller added.

These public designations are enacted under Section 7031(c) of the annual Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. As a result, General Aziz Ahmed and his immediate family are now ineligible for entry into the United States.