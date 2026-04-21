Bangladesh call up key pacer for series decider against New Zealand

Bangladesh have bolstered their pace attack ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against New Zealand by adding fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib to the squad.

The 23-year-old, who was sidelined during last month’s series against Pakistan due to a back injury, was initially left out of the squad for the first two matches against New Zealand.

However, with the three-match series level at 1-1 and fast bowlers playing a key role, the hosts have opted to include Tanzim in the squad for Thursday’s decider at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.

Tanzim has featured in 15 ODIs since making his debut during the 2023 Asia Cup and has claimed 24 wickets at an average of 27.29.

His inclusion comes on the back of an impressive showing from fellow pacer Nahid Rana, who delivered a match-winning performance in the second ODI on Monday, picking up five wickets to dismantle New Zealand’s batting line-up and level the series.

New Zealand had earlier taken the lead with a 26-run victory in the opening ODI in Dhaka on April 17, before Bangladesh bounced back with a convincing six-wicket win in the second match on April 20.

Updated Bangladesh squad:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana and Tanzim Hasan Sakib