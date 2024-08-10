Bangladesh chief justice says will resign after protest ultimatum

DHAKA: The chief justice of Bangladesh’s top court said Saturday he has agreed to resign “in principle” after an ultimatum to do so from protesters, broadcaster Jamuna TV reported.

Obaidul Hassan, who was appointed to helm the Supreme Court last year and is seen as a loyalist to ousted premier Sheikh Hasina, was told to step down by protesters who gathered outside the court in capital Dhaka.

Protesters in fresh episode of protest in Dhaka on Saturday surrounded the Supreme Court and issued ultimatum to the Chief Justice and other judges to resign in an hour. The protesters have warned that they would storm the residences of the judges and Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan if they fail to resign.

After reports surfaced that the Chief Justice had summoned a full-court meeting, hundreds of protesters, including students and lawyers, started march towards the Supreme Court.

A protester, Abdul Muqaddim, claimed a conspiracy was being hatched by the chief justice to declare the interim government illegal.

“That’s why we came to the Supreme Court premises to force the chief justice to resign,” he told media.

Asif Mahmud, the adviser to the Sports Ministry of the interim government, also demanded the “unconditional resignation of Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan” and cancellation of the full court meeting.

Amid the tensions, the Chief Justice postponed the meeting of the judges.