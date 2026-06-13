Bangladesh cricket board urges probe after player alleges police assault

Bangladesh’s cricket board called on Saturday for authorities to thoroughly investigate and take action after a Test player said he was assaulted by police.

Nayeem Hasan, an off-spinner who has played 14 Tests, said he was stopped by police in the city of Chattogram and physically abused as he was going home in a tuk-tuk around midnight on Friday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it was “deeply concerned” and called for a thorough and impartial probe.

Following the allegations, police confirmed that three officers were removed from duty pending further investigation.

Nayeem said the incident happened as he was returning to his home in Chattogram, Bangladesh’s second-largest city, from his match in the Dhaka Premier League.

“I got down and told them to check my bag. But one of the police officers told me, ‘Get into the vehicle, you are an accused person,'” Nayeem told reporters.

The 26-year-old said police officers grabbed him by the throat, forced him into a vehicle and beat him with a pipe even though he repeatedly identified himself as a Bangladesh national player.

“After bringing me to the station, the officer-in-charge told me, ‘Keep your eyes down. Talk with your eyes down,'” he said.

It was not immediately clear why the police officers took action against Nayeem.

The BCB said it “strongly condemns the unacceptable and inappropriate conduct displayed towards the player and views the matter with the utmost seriousness”.

“Such treatment of a national athlete is deeply regrettable and warrants immediate attention.”

The BCB added that it “expects a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urges the relevant authorities to take appropriate action against those found responsible”.

The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh also condemned the incident, urging police to take strict action.