Bangladesh cricket team’s tour of Pakistan confirmed

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that the Bangladesh men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series.

The announcement follows successful negotiations between PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed, and BCB Chairman of Cricket Operations Nazmul Abedin during a meeting in Dubai.

All three T20I matches are scheduled to be held in Lahore PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed his gratitude to the BCB leadership for finalizing the tour.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to play five T20Is in Pakistan, starting May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, the fixture list has been scaled down to three matches, all to be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The updated schedule will be announced in the coming days.

