Bangladesh dominate opening day of first Pakistan Test

A record century from Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, ably backed by Mominul Haque’s half-century, left the home side in a commanding position against Pakistan at the end of day one of the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

At the end of the day’s play, the home side racked up 301 for the loss of four wickets in 85 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim remaining unbeaten on 48 with the aid of six boundaries. On the other hand, Litton Das held firm, scoring eight not out off 35 deliveries.

After toiling hard, Pakistan bowlers tried to make a comeback in the final session as Noman Ali provided the much-needed breakthrough with Haque’s wicket. The left-arm spinner broke a 75-run partnership as Haque was trapped lbw for 91 in the 73rd off the innings. He hit 10 fours in his crafty knock.

After his dismissal, Mushfiqur and Das safely negotiated the remaining 12 overs, ensuring the hosts finish strong on the opening day of the series.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali remained the solitary wicket-taker in the session.

Earlier, Shanto fell in the final over of the second session after playing a commanding knock of 101 off 130 balls. This was also his fifth ton as skipper, the most by any Bangladesh captain.

Bangladesh went to Tea with 201-3 on the board, courtesy of a dominant 170-run partnership between Shanto and Mominul Haque.

Mominul resumed his innings at 64 after Tea, while veteran wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim was yet to open his account.

In the first session, Bangladesh had scored 101-2 after they were invited to bat first, with captain Shanto unbeaten on 39 while Mominul remained steady on 31.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood elected to field first, and the visitors made an encouraging start through Shaheen Shah Afridi, who removed opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy for eight with just 18 runs on the board.

The pressure intensified shortly after when Hasan Ali struck in his very first over, dismissing Shadman Islam for 13 to leave Bangladesh struggling at 31-2 in the morning session.

However, the hosts responded positively through a composed rebuilding effort from Shanto and Mominul.

The experienced pair absorbed the early pressure before gradually shifting momentum back in Bangladesh’s favour with a patient and unbeaten 70-run stand for the third wicket at the end of the first session.