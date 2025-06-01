Bangladesh removes Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s image from currency notes

In a significant shift for Bangladesh, the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, long considered the founding father of the nation and head of the Awami League, has been removed from the country’s currency notes, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Bangladesh’s central bank has released a new series of banknotes featuring updated designs.

Unlike previous versions, the new notes no longer bear the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Instead, they showcase natural landscapes and historical landmarks of Bangladesh.

Initially, the redesigned notes include denominations of 20, 50, and 1000 Taka. Each of these no longer carries Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s portrait, marking a visible departure from decades of tradition.

This development follows a wave of changes introduced after the fall of Sheikh Hasina Wajid’s 16-year autocratic rule, which ended last year following nationwide student protests and her subsequent flight to India.

The country’s interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, reportedly ordered the redesign of the currency.

The interim administration has already abolished the public holiday on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birthday, removed his images from public offices, and revised the national curriculum to exclude his designation as the sole founder of Bangladesh.

Read More: Bangladesh opens fugitive ex-PM’s trial over protest killings

One of the most symbolic decisions has been the cancellation of the slogan “Joy Bangla,” which was historically associated with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Following a ruling by the Appellate Division, “Joy Bangla” is no longer recognised as the national slogan.

Media reports indicate that the new notes reflect elements of the recent revolution and are seen as part of broader efforts to reshape Bangladesh’s national identity.

These sweeping changes mark a clear break from the past and signal the interim government’s intention to steer the country in a new direction, free from the political legacies of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his successors.