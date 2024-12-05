Bangladesh eases visa policy for Pakistani nationals

DHAKA: In a significant move, the interim government of Bangladesh has eased visa policy restrictions for Pakistani citizens, reflecting the improving bilateral relations between the two nations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Since the ouster of pro-Indian Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina Wajid, the interim government of Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is actively seeking to strengthen ties with Pakistan.

The Bangladesh government has removed the requirement to obtain security clearance for Pakistani citizens, paving the way for easier travel between the two countries.

The Security Services Division (SSD) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh has issued orders to facilitate the visa process for Pakistan nationals.

In a related development, the foreign ministry also instructed all missions abroad to simplify the visa application process for Pakistani citizens.

Read More: Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen bilateral ties

This move is seen as a breakthrough in bilateral relations following a visit by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof to former prime minister of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia, conveying greetings of President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to her.

The easing of visa restrictions is a significant shift from the Hasina Wajid-led previous government’s policy, which had made it mandatory for Pakistani citizens to obtain security clearance for visas.

The development is also seen as a boost to bilateral trade, following the arrival of a Pakistani cargo ship last month at a Bangladeshi port for the first time since 1971, marking the start of sea trade between the two countries.

The development at a time when India-Bangladesh relations are at their lowest points in decades, as on Dec 3, 2024, Bangladesh summoned New Delhi’s ambassador after an attack on one of its consulates in India, the latest flare-up in strained ties between the neighbours.

Relations have been frayed by the student-led uprising in August that toppled Bangladesh’s autocratic former leader Sheikh Hasina, who is now residing in India.