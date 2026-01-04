Bangladesh 'seek relocation' of T20 World Cup games after Mustafizur IPL release

Bangladesh are set to formally request the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing player safety concerns amid deteriorating political relations between Bangladesh and India.

According to CriciInfo report, the move follows the decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to instruct Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is expected to write to the International Cricket Council following an emergency virtual meeting of its board directors on Saturday. Media committee chairman Amzad Hussain confirmed that concerns would be raised regarding Bangladesh’s scheduled matches in Kolkata.

“We have three matches of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata, so we will write to the ICC regarding what has happened today,” Hussain said.

Bangladesh’s sports adviser Asif Nazrul publicly questioned the safety of the national team in India, stating that the BCCI cited “recent developments” when explaining Mustafizur Rahman’s removal from the IPL. In a Facebook post, Nazrul said he had instructed the BCB to formally request that Bangladesh’s World Cup fixtures be shifted to Sri Lanka.

“Where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi team cannot feel safe travelling there for the World Cup,” Nazrul wrote, adding that he had also asked the country’s information and broadcasting ministry to halt the telecast of IPL matches in Bangladesh.

KKR later confirmed that Mustafizur Rahman had been released from their squad. The left-arm fast bowler had been signed for INR 9.2 crore at last month’s IPL auction but reportedly faced criticism from Indian political and religious figures following his selection.

Despite the rising tensions, the BCB on Friday announced its 2026 home international schedule, which includes white-ball series against India that had been postponed from 2025.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play T20 World Cup matches in Kolkata and Mumbai, with their opening fixture against West Indies set to take place at Eden Gardens on February 7.