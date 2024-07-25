The recent violent suppression of student protests in Bangladesh has exposed the authoritarian tendencies of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. In a shocking display of force, Hasina ordered a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrations against the controversial quota system in government jobs, resulting in numerous casualties and widespread condemnation.

It is evident that Hasina, who has been in power for over a decade, is increasingly intolerant of dissent and criticism. Instead of addressing the legitimate grievances of the students, she chose to silence them with brute force. This heavy-handed approach not only violates the fundamental rights of the protesters but also undermines the democratic values that Bangladesh is supposed to uphold.

Moreover, the crackdown on the protests has raised serious questions about the role of the Chhatra League, the student wing of Hasina’s Awami League party. Allegations of their involvement in the violence, including attacks on students and journalists, have further tarnished the government’s image and credibility.

Partial Internet Restoration in Bangladesh Amidst Ongoing Protests and Violence

The restoration of limited internet connectivity in Bangladesh on Tuesday night has brought a semblance of normalcy to the country, albeit with significant restrictions still in place. Priority access was granted to essential services such as banks, technology firms, and media outlets, allowing them to resume operations. As a result, mobile phones have begun to buzz with WhatsApp messages reconnecting friends and families. However, users report that the internet remains sluggish, and mobile internet services, along with social media platforms like Facebook, continue to be suspended.

The backdrop to this partial restoration of connectivity is a deeply troubling one. According to government records, more than 200 students have been killed during recent protests. However, independent sources suggest that the actual death toll could be much higher, with estimates exceeding 1,000. Videos resurfacing on social media have provided harrowing evidence of the violence, painting a stark picture of the brutal crackdown on students who were merely demanding their rights.

The Truth Behind 1971: Exposing Mujeeb’s Lies About the Pakistan Army

The events of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh from East Pakistan, have long been shrouded in controversy and conflicting narratives. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, often hailed as the father of Bangladesh, played a pivotal role in this historical episode. However, his portrayal of the Pakistan Army’s actions during the conflict has been a subject of intense debate and scrutiny. Mujib’s narrative painted the Pakistan Army as the primary aggressor, responsible for widespread atrocities and the deaths of millions. This version of events has been widely accepted in Bangladesh and has shaped the country’s national identity. However, a closer examination of the historical context and evidence suggests that Mujib’s demands were not accurate because he was working for Indian government and Mukti Bahini (The enemies of Pakistan).

A: One of the most contentious aspects of Mujib’s narrative is the claim that the Pakistan Army killed three million Bengalis during the conflict. Independent researchers and historians have challenged this figure, arguing that it is significantly inflated and the people who were killed during this event were killed by the Mukti’s people and Chhatra league’s own people.

B: Mujib’s portrayal of the Pakistan Army as the sole perpetrator of violence overlooks the complex and multifaceted nature of the conflict. The involvement of the Mukti Bahini, a guerrilla resistance movement, and the Indian military played crucial roles in the events of 1971. The Mukti Bahini, supported by India, engaged in acts of violence and sabotage against both the Pakistan Army and Bengali civilians who were perceived as collaborators.

C: Mujib’s narrative also fails to acknowledge the atrocities committed by the Mukti Bahini and other groups during the conflict. Reports of mass killings, rapes, and other forms of violence perpetrated by these groups have been documented but often receive less attention in mainstream discourse. This selective memory serves to vilify the Pakistan Army while absolving other actors of their culpability.

D: The political motivations behind Mujib’s narrative cannot be ignored. By casting the Pakistan Army as the primary villain, Mujib was able to galvanize support for the independence movement and solidify his position as the leader of the new nation. This narrative also served to justify the subsequent actions of his government, including the persecution of political opponents and the consolidation of power.

The narrative surrounding the 1971 conflict in East Pakistan has often been one-sided, focusing primarily on the actions of the Pakistani Army. However, it’s essential to recognize the complexities of the situation and the role the army played in trying to maintain order during a period of intense political and social upheaval. Firstly, the Pakistani Army was tasked with an incredibly challenging mission: to preserve the unity of Pakistan amidst a growing separatist movement fueled by political leaders like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The army’s efforts to maintain law and order were not merely acts of aggression but were driven by a genuine desire to keep the country intact. The soldiers were operating under extreme conditions, facing not only armed insurgents but also a hostile environment where misinformation and propaganda were rampant.

Digital Bridges: Bangladesh and Pakistan’s Growing Friendship Defeats 1971 Propaganda

I have 30% of my social media friends hailing from Bangladesh, I can attest to the genuine warmth and camaraderie that exists between our two nations. Their messages of support, often adorned with Pakistani and Bangladeshi flags intertwined with heart emojis, speak volumes about the growing friendship that transcends the painful legacy of 1971. This amity isn’t confined to the digital realm. It spills over into shared passions like cricket, where Bangladeshis enthusiastically cheer for Pakistan against India, and into mutual appreciation for each other’s films and culture.

While some may try to exploit the past, questioning Bangladesh’s allegiance due to India’s role in its creation, this propaganda falls flat. The truth is, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his Mukti Bahini sowed seeds of discord, but today, both Pakistan and Bangladesh recognize the real enemies Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Mukti Bahini and now Mujib’s daughter Shaikh Hasina Wajid who seek to divide us.