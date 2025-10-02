Bangladesh crush Pakistan in Women’s World Cup opener

Bangladesh kicked off their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign with an emphatic victory over Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 130, Bangladesh cruised to the finish line at 131-3 with nearly 19 overs to spare. Their chase was anchored by a composed knock from Rubya Haider, who remained unbeaten on 54 from 77 balls, including eight boundaries.

Pakistan had an early breakthrough when Fargana Hoque fell in the third over for just two runs. Sharmin Akhter also departed cheaply after being trapped lbw by Rameen Shamim, leaving Bangladesh at 35-2. But a solid 62-run partnership between captain Nigar Sultana (23 off 44) and Rubya Haider settled the nerves and ensured Pakistan never found a way back into the contest.

Sobhana Mostary added the finishing touches with a brisk 24 off 19 balls, featuring six boundaries, as Bangladesh sealed a comfortable win.

For Pakistan, it was another forgettable outing with both bat and ball. Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, and Fatima Sana claimed one wicket apiece, but the lack of runs on the board left them with too much to defend.

The victory gave Bangladesh the perfect start to their World Cup journey, while Pakistan will need to regroup quickly if they are to stay competitive in the tournament.

Earlier, a collective bowling effort helped Bangladesh bowl out Pakistan for a below-par total of just 129 in 38.3 overs on Thursday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Captain Fatima Sana’s decision to bat backfired as Pakistan lost two key wickets in the first over of the game, courtesy of two in-swingers from Marufa Akter.

She cleaned up top-order batters Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin, both ducks, in the first over with just two runs on the board.

Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim made a 42-run stand to get things underway for the batting side.

However, Nahida Akter broke their stand by removing Mubeeb (17) to reduce the Green Shirts 44-3 in 11.3 overs.

Half of the side went back to the dugout for just 67 runs on the scoreboard.

Rameen remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 23 off 39 deliveries with the help of two fours, while Muneeba made 17 from 35, hitting as many boundaries.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz (13), wicketkeeper batter Sidra Nawaz (15) and skipper Fatima (22) then made modest contributions to take Pakistan to 100/7 in 29.3 overs before an unbeaten 16-run cameo by No.9 batter Diana Baig took them to 129 all out.

Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just five runs in her 3.3 overs, followed by Marufa and Nahida Akter with two each, while Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun and Nishita Akter Nishi chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Pakistan qualified for the event after maintaining a 100 per cent win record in the world cup qualifier held in Lahore earlier this year.

Before the tournament, they featured in a three-match ODI series in Lahore against South Africa, which the latter won 2-1.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

It is 32 degree Celsius out there, and very hot and humid, said Alan Wilkins.

Russel Arnold chimes in, saying you can hit through the line. Later on, it will not slow down and will not take turn, because of how hard it is and because of the grass on the track. Pakistan have done the right thing.

“Don’t target 300, but par score is 260-265, even though there may be a bit of dew later on,” he added.

Ban vs Pak Playing XI’s:

Bangladesh: Farqana Hoque, 2 Rubya Haider, 3 Sharmin Akhter, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Sobhana Mostary, 6 Shorna Akter, 7 Fahima Khatun, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Rabeya Khan, 10 Marufa Akter, 11 Nishita Akter

Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali, 2 Omaima Sohail, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Aliya Riaz, 5 Natalia Pervaiz, 6 Fatima Sana, 7 Sidra Nawaz, 8 Rameen Shamim, 9 Nashra Sandhu, 10 Diana Baig, 11 Sadia Iqbal