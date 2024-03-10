Bangladeshi who illegally enters Pakistan from India arrested

SADIQABAD: Pakistan Rangers arrested a Bangladeshi citizen for illegally entering into Pakistan’s jurisdiction from India, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a 39-year-old Bangladeshi citizen named Sirajud Daulah entered Pakistan’s Cholistan from India’s Rajasthan in the dark of night. The Pakistan Rangers handed over the Bangladeshi national to local police for further investigation.

During the initial interrogation, Sirajud Daulah revealed that he belonged to Chittagong, a city in Bangladesh. The law enforcement agencies said that 5150 Indian rupees were also recovered from the detained Bangladeshi citizen.

A case has also been registered against him at Manthar police station.