Bank deposit profit rules revised in Pakistan

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced significant changes to the rules governing minimum profit on bank deposits and has also launched a new digital investment platform aimed at expanding access to government securities.

The SBP said the revised regulations will take effect from 1 August 2026 across Pakistan.

Under the new framework, the minimum profit requirement on bank deposits will apply only to individual account holders.

Customers maintaining an average monthly balance of up to Rs.10 million will be entitled to receive the minimum set profit on their deposits.

The SBP said the changes are intended to encourage greater participation by both retail and corporate investors and to give them better profits on their investment.

For corporate and institutional investors, the SBP has relaxed existing rules, allowing them to invest directly in government securities.

As part of the reforms, the SBP has also officially launched ‘Invest Pak’, a digital platform designed to make it easier for both individual and corporate investors to purchase government securities (T-bills and investment bonds).

According to the SBP, the platform will provide a secure and streamlined way for investors to access government-backed investment products.

The SBP also made it clear that all other existing banking regulations and directives will remain unchanged.