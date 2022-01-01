Bank deposits millions into people’s accounts by mistake

A bank in the United Kingdom credited a total of £130 million to customers’ accounts by mistake on December 25, according to a report by England-based news agency BBC.

The bank’s stated that the blunder took place because of the “scheduling issue” process. The issue was sorted out later.

The bank also mentioned that the payment was divided into over 75,000 transactions for roughly 2,000 corporate and commercial customers.

The bank has issued an apology.

“We’re sorry that due to a technical issue, some payments from our corporate clients were incorrectly duplicated on the recipients’ accounts,” the bank said.

It added: “None of our clients were at any point left out of pocket as a result and we will be working hard with many banks across the UK to recover the duplicated transactions over the coming days.”

It is being said that the mistakes by the bank could have meant that people got paid twice from their employer’s account while the second payment got funded by the bank itself.

A payroll manager, who kept his identity secret, claimed that they believed that it happened due to their own mistake.

“It ruined my holiday period because I thought I’d paid out hundreds of thousands in error – I thought I had done something wrong,” they said as quoted in the report. “I thought it was just me and that I was going to get in trouble at work.

“It’s just a complete shambles. How they are going to recover it, I just don’t know.”

The bank claimed of it being in contact with recipient banks for getting the money recovered from accounts through a process.

