Banks in Pakistan to remain closed on Wednesday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday on Wednesday on account of Quaid Day and Christmas festivities.

“SBP will remain closed on December 25, 2024 (Wednesday) being a public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the circular reads.

It said all commercial banks in the country will also remain closed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will also remain closed on December 25 for public holiday.

The nation will observe December 25 to honor the birth anniversary of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, alongside Christmas celebrations.

The cabinet division’s circular for this year marks December 25 as a public holiday.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876. Every year, Pakistan celebrates his birth anniversary on December 25th as a national holiday, known as Quaid-e-Azam Day or Yom-e-Quaid.

On this day, various events and ceremonies are held across Pakistan to pay tribute to the Quaid’s vision, leadership, and contributions to the country’s creation.