Banks to receive Hajj applications on Saturday, Sunday

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced that all designated bank branches will remain open on Saturday and Sunday (March 25 and 26) to facilitate intending pilgrims to deposit their application forms.

The SBP announced to keep 14 banks open on Saturday and Sunday in order to accept Hajj applications.

The announcement comes a day after the Ministry of Religious Affairs requested SBP to direct banks to remain open on Saturday and Sunday for Hajj applications.

The last date for submitting Hajj applications is March 31.

According to the religious ministry, as many as 26,000 applications were received under the regular Government Hajj Scheme.

For the convenience of Hajj applicants, the ministry for religious affairs directed banks to collect fitness certificates from overseas Pakistanis, adding that the overseas Pakistani should make and submit the certificate before taking a Hajj flight.

“Hajj applications can be submitted after receiving the first dose of one of the approved COVID vaccines,” the ministry officials said.

The officials termed it mandatory for the applicant to complete the dose of the COVID vaccines and submit the certificate in the bank before departure.

“Apart from NADRA, foreign vaccine certificate will also be acceptable,” the ministry official said.

Comments