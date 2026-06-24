KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided, at the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), to keep Saturday-opening branches open until 5 PM on June 27 and extend banking hours on June 29, and June 30, ARY News reported.

The SBP took this decision to facilitate taxpayers making payments of government duties and taxes through Over-the-Counter (OTC) channels and Alternative Delivery Channels (ADCs).

According to the SBP, all Saturday-opening branches of commercial banks and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branches handling customs collections shall remain open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Additionally, all branches of commercial banks and NBP branches handling customs collections shall observe extended working hours on Monday, June 29, and Tuesday, June 30.

Commercial bank branches will follow extended hours until 8:00 PM on Monday, June 29, 2026, and until 10:00 PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Furthermore, NBP branches handling customs collections will remain open until 11:59 PM** on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

Banks are advised to ensure that their concerned branches remain open, in accordance with the aforementioned schedule, for as long as required to facilitate the special clearing of government transactions conducted by National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT).

The banks shall also ensure the uninterrupted availability of their digital payment channels—including internet banking, mobile banking applications, ATMs, and other digital platforms—to facilitate the online payment of government duties and taxes.