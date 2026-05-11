ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday summoned the Afghan Charge d’Affaires and delivered a strong demarche to the Afghan Taliban regime over the terrorist attack in Bannu.

At least 15 policemen were martyred and four others injured, including a civilian, on Saturday night in a car bombing targeting the Fateh Khel police post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan had delivered a strong demarche regarding the “cowardly vehicle-borne IED attack” carried out by terrorists belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij on the Fateh Khel police post on May 9, 2026.

According to the statement, Pakistan conveyed that a detailed investigation, along with evidence and technical intelligence gathered so far, indicated that the attack was masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan.

Reiterating Pakistan’s serious concerns over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan, the Foreign Office said the Afghan side was informed that Pakistan reserves the right to respond decisively against those responsible for the attack.

The statement further noted that the continued presence of various terrorist organisations in Afghanistan, and the permissive environment enabling their operations, had been well documented in reports by the UN Monitoring Team and other international organisations.

The Foreign Office urged the Afghan Taliban to honour their commitment not to allow Afghan territory to be used for terrorist activities against other countries, stating that the fight against terrorism is a common cause.

It added that Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban regime to take concrete and verifiable action against Fitna-al-Khawarij, Fitna-al-Hindustan, and ISKP/Daesh elements operating from Afghan soil.

Pakistan, the statement said, had also engaged constructively with the Afghan Taliban through several rounds of talks facilitated by friendly countries. However, the Afghan Taliban had consistently failed to commit to or deliver meaningful and verifiable action against these terrorist outfits.

The Foreign Office warned the Afghan Taliban regime that if it continues to harbour these terrorist organisations, Pakistan will not compromise on its national security or on the safety and protection of its citizens.