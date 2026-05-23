BANNU: At least eight terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police conducted a joint operation in the Miryan tehsil on intelligence reports regarding the presence of terrorists.

According to officials, security forces successfully targeted suspected terrorist hideouts.

During the operation, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 10 kilograms was also recovered and defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

The Central Police Office in Peshawar said the operation was launched in the early hours of the morning. Authorities used drone surveillance and other advanced technology to monitor the movement and hideouts of the terrorists.

A heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and armed militants during the operation, resulting in the killing of eight terrorists on the spot, while several others managed to flee despite sustaining injuries.

One police official was martyred while fighting on the frontline during the gun battle, while another officer sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed praised the courage of Bannu Police and said operations against “Fitna al-Khawarij” and other anti-peace elements would continue with greater intensity.

“The KP Police are fully committed to protecting the lives and property of the public, and every attack by the enemy will be responded to strongly,” he said.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the police and CTD for the successful operation, saying timely action had foiled the terrorists’ “nefarious intentions.”

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari commended the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the CTD for carrying out the successful intelligence-based operation against Khwarij terrorists in Bannu district.

In a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat Media Wing, the president praised the professionalism and bravery of the police and CTD personnel for eliminating eight terrorists during the operation.