Bannu operation: Security agencies kill six terrorists

BANNU: Security agencies in a successful operation killed six terrorists holding out a CTD Compound in Bannu city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A clearance operation being conducted in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), sources said.

Dozens of terrorists had stormed the CTD office in Bannu on Sunday. A policeman was martyred in the gun battle.

During the holdout terrorists sought safe exit to Afghanistan via airway, sources said.

Terrorists were present in the CTD office Bannu since Sunday. They were demanding the Pakistani authorities for safe airlift to Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that terrorists in an earlier attack on Bargi police station in the Lakki Marwat district late Saturday night. Six police officials were martyred and four got injured in the terrorist attack.

The terrorists used rocket launchers and hand grenades to target the police station in Lakki Marwat.

