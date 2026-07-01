ISLAMABAD: Armed men allegedly forced the restoration of electricity to high-loss feeders at grid stations in Bannu and Sarai Naurang, causing severe pressure on the power system and raising fears of a major breakdown, ARY News reporeted.

Officials said the incidents took place on the nights of June 24-25 and June 27, when groups led by Malik Rahat and Malik Hikmat Yar allegedly entered the Bannu and Sarai Naurang grid stations and forced staff to switch on high-loss feeders.

According to PESCO, both men are brothers of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister and current MPA Malik Pakhtun Yar.

PESCO officials said the forced operation of the feeders overloaded the system and badly affected the transformer installed at the Bannu grid station.

Despite repeated requests, no legal action has been taken against those involved, the officials claimed, adding that armed groups continue to force the activation of feeders at the Bannu grid station on a daily basis.

PESCO said a letter has been sent to the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the commissioner and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu have also been informed about the incidents.

The power utility said its staff feel helpless in the face of armed individuals due to the lack of action by the authorities.

Officials further claimed that many consumers stopped paying electricity bills after the feeders were forcibly restored, while the use of air conditioners on high-loss feeders has increased to dangerous levels.

PESCO warned that continued overloading of the grid could lead to a major technical fault or a serious accident if immediate action is not taken.

Also Read: KP MPA barges into Bannu grid station, forcefully activates all power feeders