Ish Sodhi guides New Zealand to win over Bangladesh in second ODI

New Zealand on Saturday registered a comfortable win over hosts Bangladesh in the second game of the three-match ODI series in Dhaka.

Ish Sodhi was the star performer for the Blackcaps. The spinner bagged a six-wicket haul to help the visitors register a 68-run win.

The visitors elected to bat first. They scored 254 all out in 49.2 overs on the back of wicketkeeper Tom Blundell’s half-century.

He top-scored with 66-ball 68. His knock included six fours and a maximum.

He put on a 95-run stand with Henry Nicholls. The latter missed out on his fifty by a run as he hit six fours on his way to 61-ball 49.

Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan both returned with three-wicket hauls.

Ish Sodhi returned with sublime figures of 6-39 as the hosts were dismissed for 168 in 41.1 overs.

Opener Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mahmudullah were the only batters to provide resistance to the New Zealand bowlers. The former was the standout batter for Bangladesh. His 49-run knock included four boundaries and a six.

Tamim Iqbal scored 44 off 58 balls with seven fours to his name.

The Kiwis on Tuesday will be eyeing a 2-0 in the third and final fixture.

The sides will clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Chennai, India on October 13th.