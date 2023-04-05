Bar Association to file reference against two SC judges

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala Bar Association has announced to file a reference against Supreme Court (SC) judges including Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Aminul Haq for the alleged violation of the code of conduct, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Gujranwala Bar Association President Chaudhry Pervaiz Abid said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Aminul Haq violated the code of conduct and interfered with the constitutional mandate of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Pervaiz Abid further added that the reference will be filed against the judges as the role of these judges is similar to the aversion to oath, as both judges interfered in judicial administrative matters on the government’s intention.

The Bar Association, in a press release, demanded that these judges be barred from serving as Supreme Court (SC) judges.

