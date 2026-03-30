Barack Obama, Queen Camilla to appear in BBC Queen Elizabeth II documentary

The BBC is gearing up to honor Queen Elizabeth II with a special one-hour documentary, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century, commemorating what would have been her 100th birthday.

The film aims to explore a century of profound change across Britain and the world through the lens of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

The documentary blends archival footage with fresh interviews to offer an intimate and historically rich perspective on Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkable life, highlighting not only her personal journey but also the social and cultural transformations that occurred during her reign.

From surviving the Blitz to presiding over the 2012 London Olympics, the Queen witnessed and became a symbol of stability amid extraordinary change.

The movie will feature contributions from Dame Helen Mirren, Barack Obama, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Sheila Hancock, and Queen Camilla, who will share personal memories.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022, served as head of state for over 70 years.

“Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century explores the life of her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II through the lens of a century of change and offers an important reflection on how modern Britain has been shaped,” said Catherine Catton, Head of Factual Entertainment and Events.

Transmission for Queen Elizabeth II: Her Story, Our Century will be announced in due course.