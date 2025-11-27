Barber shop looted in Karachi

KARACHI: An armed dacoit stormed into a barber shop in Baldia Town, held customers hostage at gunpoint and took away their valuables, Karachi police said on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the robbery, which went viral on social media, shows a lone robber entering the shop while waving a pistol. The customers and barbers immediately sat down in fear as the armed man ordered them to comply.

The robber proceeded to pat down each person individually, taking their mobile phones and cash before fleeing. Police suspect he had an accomplice waiting outside on a motorcycle.

Law enforcement officials have launched an investigation and are working to identify and arrest the suspects.

Earlier, on November 26, Karachi police arrested a driver who allegedly demanded extortion from his employer, ARY News reported.

The suspect, identified as Dawood Khan, allegedly demanded Rs8 million through phone calls and a written note, threatening to kill his employer in the Malir Cantt area if the money was not paid. Police used technological tools to track and arrest him.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Police said the arrest underscores ongoing efforts to curb extortion and ensure the safety of citizens. Further investigation is under way to identify any additional accomplices.