‘Barbie 2’ in crisis as Warner Bros. pay dispute puts sequel at risk

The highly anticipated sequel to Barbie could be in jeopardy as Warner Bros. and the film’s star-studded creative team remain locked in stalled negotiations over compensation.

The potential sequel has become the subject of intense speculation in Hollywood following reports that talks between Warner Bros. and the team behind the 2023 blockbuster have failed to produce a deal.

Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Noah Baumbach are reportedly seeking improved compensation for a follow-up to Barbie, which became the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history after earning more than $1.4 billion worldwide.

According to reports, Warner Bros. has made more than six offers over the past three years, with the latest proposal described by a studio source as the biggest offer the studio has ever made to a filmmaking team and its stars.

However, the creative team has yet to accept the offer, with sources indicating that back-end participation remains a major sticking point in the negotiations.

Gosling, who played Ken in the original film, is reportedly seeking $20 million to return for the sequel. Robbie, who starred as Barbie and also served as a producer, earned a substantial salary and back-end compensation from the first movie, while Gerwig also reportedly made tens of millions of dollars.

Sources said the team is not seeking first-dollar gross participation, a deal structure that would allow them to receive a share of box-office revenue before the studio recoups its costs.

Gerwig and Baumbach are also believed to have an idea for a sequel. However, they have reportedly chosen not to develop the project further until their contracts are finalized.

The situation has created additional pressure for Warner Bros. because the studio has a limited window to put another Barbie movie into active development. If a new agreement is not reached, rights to the franchise could eventually return to Mattel, potentially forcing the toy company to pursue a complete reboot.

For now, however, Barbie 2 remains in limbo, with its future dependent on whether Warner Bros. and the filmmakers can reach an agreement before the franchise rights deadline.