Barbie Unveils First-Ever Doll with Type 1 Diabetes to Promote Inclusivity

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 8, 2025 – Mattel, Inc. has introduced its first-ever Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes (T1D), a groundbreaking addition to the 2025 Barbie Fashionistas line aimed at fostering inclusivity and representation for children managing chronic health conditions.

The doll, designed in collaboration with Breakthrough T1D, a leading global nonprofit dedicated to Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy, features medically accurate accessories and a stylish outfit inspired by diabetes awareness symbols.

The new Barbie doll is equipped with a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm, secured with heart-shaped pink medical tape, and an insulin pump on her waist, reflecting real-world tools used by individuals with T1D. She sports a blue polka-dot crop top and a ruffled miniskirt, with the blue color and circular pattern serving as a nod to global diabetes awareness campaigns. A light-blue purse accompanies the doll, designed to carry essential medical supplies and snacks for blood sugar regulation, emphasizing the practical aspects of managing the condition.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” said Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel. “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and through inclusive representation, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

The doll’s development involved nearly two years of collaboration with Breakthrough T1D to ensure authenticity. Emily Mazreku, Director of Marketing and Communications at Breakthrough T1D, who lives with T1D herself, played a key role in the design process. She led focus groups to gather community feedback, ensuring the doll accurately represents the T1D experience. Notably, the glucose readings displayed on the doll’s phone app are based on a real day in Mazreku’s life, adding a personal touch to the design.

“This addition to the line enables more children to see themselves reflected in Barbie and encourages doll play that extends beyond a child’s own lived experience, thereby fostering a greater sense of inclusion and empathy – all pillars of the Barbie brand’s mission,” Mattel stated in a press release.

The Barbie doll with T1D is part of the broader Fashionistas line, which now includes over 175 dolls representing diverse skin tones, body types, hair textures, and disabilities, such as dolls with vitiligo, prosthetic limbs, hearing aids, Down syndrome, and blindness. The line aims to normalize chronic conditions and medical devices through play, reducing stigma and empowering children while fostering empathy among peers.

To celebrate the launch, Mattel is honoring two prominent Type 1 diabetes advocates as ambassadors for the doll: model Lila Moss and fitness trainer Robin Arzón. Moss, diagnosed with T1D at age 12, received a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll crafted in her likeness, featuring a sleek black ensemble inspired by her personal style. “I am proud to use my platform to educate around Type 1 diabetes and show that being different is cool,” Moss said. “To be able to now see Barbie dolls with T1D, and to receive a Barbie doll that visibly looks like me, even wearing her patches, is both surreal and special.”

Arzón, a Latina fitness star and New York Times bestselling author, also lives with T1D and emphasized the doll’s cultural significance. “As a proud Latina, I know how important it is for kids to see themselves in the world around them,” she said. “I hope this doll shows kids that every challenge gives us more reason to push forward and chase our dreams.” The representation is particularly impactful for Latino children, who are 1.5 times more likely to be diagnosed with T1D than non-Hispanic white children, often facing additional challenges like cultural stigma and limited healthcare access.

Mattel is further supporting the T1D community by donating dolls to the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children’s Congress, a biennial event in Washington, D.C., where over 170 youth delegates with T1D advocate for diabetes research and care with lawmakers. The dolls were unveiled on July 8, 2025, during the three-day event, marking a significant moment for attendees.

“It means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families,” said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D, who has lived with T1D since age 13. “It’s an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with Type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering.”

The retail version of the Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes is available now at major US and UK retailers, including Walmart and Amazon, with a suggested retail price of $10.99. Mattel’s website provides additional information on availability and store listings.

Karen Addington, CEO of Breakthrough T1D UK, praised the initiative, stating, “I’m absolutely thrilled that Barbie now includes a doll with Type 1 diabetes. For children with T1D who don’t often see themselves represented, this doll will be a powerful role model, celebrating their strength and bringing recognition, inclusion, and joy to their play.”

Social media reactions have highlighted the doll’s emotional impact. One Instagram user, diagnosed with T1D at age 8, commented, “I’m 47… This Barbie is what I’ve waited for my whole life.” Another, diagnosed at age 6, noted, “When I was diagnosed… in 1979, THIS would have meant the WORLD to me.” These responses underscore the doll’s role in reducing feelings of isolation and fostering pride among those with T1D.

The launch aligns with Mattel’s decades-long efforts to diversify Barbie, starting with the introduction of Black Barbie dolls in the 1960s, Hispanic dolls in the 1980s, and career-focused dolls in the 1990s and 2000s.