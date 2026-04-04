Barbie Ferreira reveals her relationship with ‘Euphoria’ girls

Barbie Ferreira revealed she is still in touch with her Euphoria girls.

On April 3, Friday, the SiriusXM radio show The Morning Mashup, the actress who portrayed Kat opened up about where she stands with her former co-stars after exiting the HBO series following season 2, three years ago. While promoting her latest work, Ferreira was asked how closely she keeps up with her former colleagues, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow, now that she’s no longer part of the show.

Before its season 3 premiere, on April 12, Ben Harlum asked how closely she followed the show now. Ferreira responded, “Yeah, totally. People always ask me questions about season 3. I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I don’t even think the girls know”.

Ferreira, 29, revealed she still chats with her former co-stars but isn’t looped into the details. In fact, she joked about how little even the cast seems to know about upcoming storylines.

“I was like, ‘Is Trisha Paytas in Euphoria?’ And they’re like, ‘I don’t know.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re in it. How did you not know?'” she said. “So, I haven’t seen anything until the trailers this week. They look amazing. I’m excited to see what the girls are gonna do.”

Ferreira has previously addressed speculation surrounding her exit, pushing back on rumors of on-set drama.

“When people ask me about season 2, they come at me like I was some sort of victim to season 2, and I’m always like, ‘No, it’s okay, promise. It’s good,'” she said on Dax

Shepherd’s Armchair podcast. “I kind of got sucked into this drama that I never asked to be in and that I’ve never talked about. I’m of the mindset that if it doesn’t exist, I’m not going to address it because then I’m adding fuel to it.”