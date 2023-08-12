Gal Gadot reacts to being Margot Robbie’s first choice to play ‘Barbie’

‘Barbie‘ fever has gripped the world thanks to Hollywood actress Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the Mattel doll, but she wanted Gal Gadot to play the character.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Gal Gadot opened up on being Margot Robbie’s first preference to essay ‘Barbie‘ in the superhit flick in an interview. The ‘Heart of Stone‘ star described her fellow celebrity as “funny”, “fun” and someone who can be “adored”.

“I adore Margot,” she said. “Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented. She brings so much to the table.

“I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for ‘Barbie.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie (@margotrobbieofficial)

It is pertinent to mention that Margot Robbie and ‘Barbie‘ producers were on the lookout for an actress who could match Gal Gadot’s beautiful looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Margot Robbie said that Gal Gadot gives ‘Barbie’ vibes as she is “impossibly beautiful” in an interview.

Related – ‘Barbie‘ tops $1 billion at Box Office

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

Gal Gadot is currently seen in ‘Heart of Stone,‘ which is currently streaming on Netflix.