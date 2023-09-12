‘Barbie’ makes way to OTT: Know when & where to watch it

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling led, ‘Barbie’ movie by Greta Gerwig made its way to an OTT platform after an extended run in theatres.

As confirmed by the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, the biggest film of the year 2023, ‘Barbie’ finally arrived on the portal after enjoying an exclusive theatrical run for 50 days.

The film is available to rent on the streaming platform for INR499, from Tuesday, September 12 onwards, said the company in an Instagram post, with the poster of on-screen Barbie and Ken aka Robbie and Gosling.

It is pertinent to mention that director Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie‘ emerged as the No.1 movie of the year upon its release with Christopher Nolan’s biographical war drama ‘Oppenheimer’ in July this year.

In a month and a half run, the live-action adaptation of Mattel’s iconic doll, starring Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as stereotypical Barbie and Ken along with an ensemble supporting cast, grossed $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales.

With the feat, the film which was released as a part of the internet phenomenon ‘Barbenheimer’, also became the first solo female-directed film to collect a billion dollars at the ticket counters.

