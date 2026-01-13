Barbie launches first autistic doll

Mattel has released its first-ever autistic Barbie

On Monday, January 12, Mattel introduced the first-ever autistic Barbie. The release came after six months of introducing Barbie with type 1 diabetes.

The doll was created in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a nonprofit organisation that empowers autistic individuals and aims to reflect how people on the autism spectrum experience the world differently.

Available at Mattel Shop and Target now and coming to Walmart stores nationwide in March, the doll joins other dolls in the collection, also including Barbies with Down syndrome, a blind Barbie, and a Barbie and a Ken with vitiligo.

Mattel, on its website, wrote, “Designed to reflect the world kids see today, this diverse line of Barbie Fashionistas dolls showcases bright and trendy styles that inspire endless storytelling possibilities”.

Autism is a type of neurodivergence that affects how a person perceives the world and interacts with others.

The characteristics of autism are different for each person, and over one in 100 children is estimated to be autistic.

The autistic Barbie includes features that reflect real experiences of autistic children, like headphones to block noise, a fidget spinner, loose clothes and a tablet for communication.