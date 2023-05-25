Barbie energy: Margot Robbie reveals Gal Gadot was considered for role

Australian actor Margot Robbie, who essays the titular lead and also produces the highly-awaited ‘Barbie’ movie, reveals her first preference for the character was Gal Gadot, simply because of her ‘Barbie energy’.

Along with Robbie, the actors including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne and Ritu Arya also play different iterations of the iconic doll.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, according to Robbie, the first actor she visioned as the character was none other than Wonder Woman herself, but she was unavailable. Nonetheless, the producer used her ‘Barbie energy’ as a template for all future castings.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie gushed over the fellow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

She added, “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

Moreover, Robbie also answered the questions she went through to star herself as the character. She explained, “I’m like, ‘Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire?’ No, I don’t think she could.”

“She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt,” the actor said of the character.

The visually-striking ‘Barbie’ trailer is finally here!

As for the film, the first-ever live-action adaptation of the iconic Mattel doll, ‘Barbie’ stars Margot Robbie in the titular role along with Ryan Gosling as her beau Ken.

The rom-com is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also wrote the screenplay along with her filmmaker-partner, Noah Baumbach.

A Mattel Films and Heyday Films co-production with LuckyChap Entertainment of Robbie and her husband, ‘Barbie’ is slated to open in theatres on July 21.