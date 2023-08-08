Barbie reaches another milestone

Barbie has reached another milestone as it officially became Warner Bros’ (WB) highest-grossing film, surpassing The Batman’s lifetime gross in just two weekends.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Till this date, Barbie has made $774 million globally, while The Batman made $766 million at the end of its theatrical run.

Greta Gerwig’s directorial is all set to break the box office records as the Barbie fever does not seem to stop anytime soon.

Recently, Barbie broke a 15-year-old record with the best Monday performance for a Warner Bros. movie since The Dark Knight.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc.’s iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.

Earlier, production company Warner Bros. announced that box office earnings of the Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer crossed $1 billion in the United States and worldwide since its release over two weeks ago.

It raked in $459 million from the United States and another $572.1 million across the world over the weekend. Its total collection stood at a total of $1.0315 billion.

Based on domestic opening weekend sales, ‘Barbie‘ emerged as the No.1 movie of the year. The media analytics firm Comscore confirmed the numbers provided by Warner Bros.