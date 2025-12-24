Barbra Streisand showers praise on Ariana Grande

American singer Barbra Streisand has showered American song writer Ariana Grande with praise and compliments and the latter has responded with gratitude and love back.

Streisand posted a throwback snap with Ariana Grande and thanked her for singing on her latest album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, which was released in late June.

In her caption on Instagram, the A Star Is Born actress wrote, “Ariana is a young woman with an amazing talent. She has a beautiful voice like no one else, and so much more. She can act, she can dance, she can be funny!”

Barbra went on to add that the Grande looked very pretty during her Christmas episode of Saturday Night Live, and that she was sending her a big hug.

In the comments Ariana responded the compliments and stated, “Barbra !!!!!!!! what !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! oh my goodness, thank you so much for this kindest surprise today! you made my day, my year, my life!”

The 32-year-old added, “this means so much, coming from you. i just love you so. i miss you and i hope i get to hug you soon… “.

The 7 Rings hit maker added a few teary eyed emojis in her note, and ended it by thanking Barbra for her remarks.