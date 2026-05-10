Barca coach Flick's father dies before Clasico

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick’s father has died ahead of the Clasico, the Catalan club said in a statement on Sunday.

“Barcelona and the entire Blaugrana family wish to convey our affection to Hansi Flick over the passing of his father,” said Barcelona.

“We share his pain and stand with him during this very difficult time for him and his family.”

Flick, 61, is on the verge of securing back-to-back La Liga titles with Barcelona.

The German coach’s team lead Real Madrid by 11 points with four matches remaining and can secure the trophy if they avoid defeat by Los Blancos at Camp Nou on Sunday.