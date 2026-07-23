Barca sign Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona signed forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday for a reported fee of 29 million euros ($33 million) including potential add-ons.

“Adeyemi becomes a new Barca player for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031,” said Barcelona in a statement.

The versatile 24-year-old is Barca’s second signing after they splashed out on England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

Lightning quick, Adeyemi, who can play up front or on either flank, bolsters Barca’s attacking options after the departure of veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona also lost Marcus Rashford after his loan from Manchester United ended, leaving them short in attack.

The Spanish champions have also made a bid for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who is their primary target this summer.

Barca coach Hansi Flick gave Adeyemi his debut for the German national team in 2021.

The attacker joined Dortmund in 2022 from Red Bull Salzburg, netting 36 goals in 146 games across all competitions during four seasons before his Barca switch.