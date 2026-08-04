Barca's Ter Stegen joins Ajax on loan

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen joined Ajax on loan for the 2026/27 season on Tuesday.

“Ajax has reached an agreement with Barcelona and Marc ter Stegen,” said the Dutch club in a statement.

The 34-year-old, who has been at Barcelona since 2014, has missed much of the last two seasons with serious injury issues.

With Joan Garcia established as Barca’s number one, the Catalans loaned Ter Stegen to Girona in January but in February he suffered a hamstring injury on his second appearance for the club, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

The Germany international was not selected as part of his country’s World Cup squad.

Ter Stegen, who won the Champions League and seven La Liga titles with Barca, has a contract until June 2028 at Camp Nou.