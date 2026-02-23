Barcelona back top of La Liga with Levante win

Barcelona cruised to a 3-0 victory over Levante to reclaim pole position in La Liga on Sunday.

After Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat at Osasuna on Saturday, Hansi Flick’s side moved a point clear of their bitter rivals with a comfortable victory at Camp Nou against the team in 19th.

Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong gave Barca a commanding first-half lead and Fermin Lopez wrapped up the win with a sensational drive late on.

Barcelona were glad to get back to winning ways after a 4-0 thrashing by Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg last week and then a 2-1 defeat by Girona on Monday in La Liga.

“It was a really bad moment for us but in the end today we gave a good response,” Flick told reporters.

“It’s important now to be on top of the table but in the end there’s a long way to go.”

Despite Flick’s calls for improvement in defence, Barca were as open as ever, although Levante’s poor finishing meant they could not capitalise.

Bernal sent Barca ahead after good work by Joao Cancelo, who impressed on a rare start after his arrival on loan in January, and Eric Garcia.

It was Bernal’s second goal since returning from a long-term knee injury, which kept the 18-year-old out of action for over a year.

“I thought of my father (in my celebration) and my physio — he told me I would score and he has helped me a lot in this process,” Bernal told Movistar.

Veteran Polish forward Robert Lewandowski could have doubled Barca’s advantage but fired into the ground and over the bar when well placed.

Cancelo hit the post with a cross aimed at Lewandowski, before the Portuguese defender carved out the second for De Jong with a similar ball in from the left.

De Jong delivered the finishing touch to give Barca a two-goal lead at the break.

“Joao today he showed his strength, his positive things, he gave us a lot of moments, great chances, for me it was a really good game from him and this is what I want to see,” said Flick.

Lopez rocket

Garcia should have expanded Barcelona’s advantage early in the second half but nodded wide from Jules Kounde’s tempting cross.

Eventually substitute Lopez got a spectacular third, rattling home a long-range effort in off the post.

The midfielder might have added a fourth late on but Levante goalkeeper Mathew Ryan denied him with an excellent reflex save, after first thwarting Raphinha.

Flick was able to bring back midfielder Pedri as a substitute after a month out with a hamstring injury, with the Spaniard likely to be key in the testing weeks ahead.

Defeat leaves Levante seven points from safety.

“In the first half we had some chances that, if we put them away, could have got them to doubt themselves,” said Levante midfielder Carlos Alvarez.

“If we’d have gone in front, who knows what could have happened.”

Earlier Sevilla earned a 1-0 win at Getafe, while Celta Vigo defeated Mallorca 2-0, leaving the islanders 18th.

Valencia are 16th, two points above the drop zone after they lost 2-1 in an east coast derby clash at Villarreal, third.

Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side trail leaders Barca by 10 points, making a title challenge unlikely, but their win helped them move three points ahead of Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Villarreal came from behind after Largie Ramazani opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Valencia.

Santi Comesana pulled the hosts level and Pape Gueye secured the victory with a penalty before the break.

Valencia came close to equalising late on but Villarreal held out to triumph.