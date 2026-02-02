Barcelona's Raphinha out for a week with leg injury

Barcelona forward Raphinha has been sidelined for a week with a right leg injury, the La LaLiga champions said on Monday, after the Brazilian was forced off at halftime during Saturday’s 3-1 win at Elche.

The 29-year-old, who has scored eight goals and provided three assists this season, was ruled out for nearly two months after suffering a hamstring injury in September.

“Raphinha is suffering from an overload in the adductor muscle of his right leg… his recovery period is expected to be one week,” Barcelona said in a statement, adding that he will miss Tuesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final at Albacete.

Leaders Barcelona, bidding for their third LaLiga title in four years, are a point above Real Madrid in the standings.

Few days ago, Barcelona stormed back in the second half to claim a 4-1 victory over Copenhagen at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, sealing a top-eight finish and direct qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford ensured the Catalans finished fifth in the standings on 16 points, level with Manchester City, Chelsea and Sporting but ahead on goal difference.

Copenhagen shocked the hosts early when 17-year-old Viktor Dadason slotted the opener past Joan Garcia in the fourth minute but the second half began with a Barcelona fight back.

Yamal set up Lewandowski to equalise in the 48th minute, before scoring himself in the 60th with a deflected effort that left Copenhagen keeper Dominik Kotarski helpless. Raphinha made it 3-1 from the penalty spot after Lewandowski was fouled, and Rashford added a fourth with a free kick in the 85th minute.