Bard: Google’s AI chatbot to support Urdu

Search engine Google’s Artificial Intelligence chatbot “Bard” will support nine Indian languages with Urdu being one of them.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A report by an Indian news agency stated that it will support Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Google Bard is supporting a total of 40 languages.

Google, in a statement, stated that users can hear precise pronunciations of words, sentences and answers by simply entering a prompt and selecting the sound icon for it.

Related – Google unveils ChatGPT rival named Bard

It added, “Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard’s responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.”

Moreover, the users can pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar also. The tech giant has made it convenient for them to share the chats for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their friends and groups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misión Utopía (@mision_utopia)

Google is integrating Google Lens capabilities into Bard as well. Whether users seek additional information about a picture or need help writing a caption, images can be uploaded with prompts and the AI bot will analyse the visual for assistance.

The feature is live in English (US) and will be incorporated in more languages soon.