Bareilly: A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district has gone viral on social media, showing a man being hurled into the air during a powerful storm that swept across the region.

The footage captures the man being lifted along with a tin shed as intense winds battered the area. Moments later, he is seen crashing back to the ground while stunned bystanders watch in disbelief.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Nanhe Mian, son of Wahid Hasan, a resident of Babiyana village in Bareilly district. The incident occurred during a severe windstorm that caused widespread damage across several parts of Uttar Pradesh.

However, Bareilly Police later clarified that the viral clip had been digitally altered to add a “dramatic effect.” Despite the edits, officials confirmed that the incident itself was genuine.

Bareilly DSP Nitin Kumar said the strong winds dislodged a tin sheet attached to Nanhe’s house, causing it to flip violently due to the force of the storm.

“Since the individual was standing while leaning against the pole supporting the tin sheet, he was pulled along in the same direction when the structure was blown away,” the officer explained.

Police added that some individuals later manipulated the footage visually before circulating it widely on social media.

Authorities confirmed that Nanhe suffered a fracture in his arm and minor injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

Speaking about the incident, Nanhe, a labourer, said the weather changed suddenly while he and several others were working.

“I was working when the storm struck. The structure began lifting into the air,” he said. “There were four others with me. I told them, ‘I’ll hold this down while you tie it securely,’ but the wind swept me away along with the tin sheet.”

The incident comes amid widespread devastation caused by heavy rain, thunderstorms and high-speed winds across Uttar Pradesh. Official figures indicate that at least 89 people have died and more than 50 others have been injured in weather-related incidents.